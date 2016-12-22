Situation on the frontline

The Azerbaijani forces continued violating the casefire regime along the Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan on the night of December 21-22. According to the report by the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) Defense Army, more intensive ceasefire violations were recorded in the Martuni direction, where the adversary applied firearms, heavy machine guns and sniper rifles. Overall, the Azerbaijani forces made 45 ceasefire violations along the entire Line of Contact, firing 800 shots toward the Armenian positions.

NKR Defense Army continued implementing their combat duties, with due vigilance and without resorting to response actions, said the statement