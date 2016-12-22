“The formation of Iran-Armenia strategic alliance is not behind the mountain.”  Expert on Iranian studies, Artyom Tonoyan

“The visit of the President of Iran to Armenia contains a very important significance for the development of bilateral relations” – said the expert on Iranian studies, Artyom Tonoyan, in a conversation with Aravot.am, referring to the visit of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Armenia.

In his description, if mainly the economic factor and maintaining good neighborly relations as historic neighbors were emphasized in the Armenian-Iranian relations until now, now the situation is different, “Judging from the situation created in the region when on the one side, Iranian archenemy Israel’s Prime Minister is visiting Azerbaijan and acquire new military and security related arrangements with the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, on the other hand, the Iran-Turkey relations are experiencing a deep crisis while public demonstrations are organized in front of the embassies and consulates in the two countries, the construction of a new quality relations with Armenia contains vital elements for Iran.”

As Artyom Tonoyan observed, Rouhani’s visit will open new to prospects in the Armenia-Iran relations, and above all, it refers to the elaboration of a new partnerships program in the field of security, “It will be capable to ensure Iran’s and Armenia’s regional security related interests. It seems that the formation of a strategic alliance with Iran is not behind the mountain.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN