Vardenyats Pass partially covered with clear ice

RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that as of 09:30, 22 December, the highways of Aparan, Tumanyan, Talin, Artik, Ashotsk, Sevan, Dilijan, Gavar, Martuni, Goris, as well as Vardenyats Pass are partially covered with clear ice. The highway crews continue scattering sand and salt on the above mentioned roads. The major highways in Armenia are passable.

