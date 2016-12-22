Congratulatory Address by President Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of the National Security Structures Employee Day

Distinguished Employees of the National Security Structures,

I congratulate you and all veterans of the Structure on the occasion of this holiday.

Our people rightfully treat respectfully the representatives of the national security area because you constitute the base of our statehood and are guardians of the constitutional order and security. You fulfill your mission with a great sense of duty and absolute dedication to the Homeland which is observable particularly nowadays when challenges posed by the outer world do not show any tendency of subsiding.

The passing year 2016 has been particular in our modern history. We had to face the foe, who had attempted to catch us off guard, and only months later to resolve the situation created by the gang which carried out an armed assault in the center of our capital and took hostages.

During these and other events which happened through the year, the units of the national security structures, fulfilling their obligations, displaying the necessary level of professionalism, did not allow these encroachments to result in the irreversible consequences for our statehood and constitutional order.

Under these conditions, you have also been working daily to ensure a safe and secure course of the events dedicated to the implementation of the amendments to the Constitution.

Your activities, high professionalism, manifested during the fulfilment of the tasks set before the structure, inspire confidence that you will continue to participate with the same spirit to the thwarting of the threats aimed against our country, to ensure safe and prosperous life of our society.

I congratulate you once again, wish you excellent health, new success and achievements for the glory of the Republic of Armenia and the well-being of our nation.