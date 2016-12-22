“It would be difficult to perceive Seyran Ohanyan as a true opposition.”  Hayk Martirosyan

Political analyst Hayk Martirosyan considers it less likely that former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan enrolls the politics dictated by Baghramyan 26. “Until now, it seemed to me that the defense minister’s position is a political post. It appears, not. If after the minister considers that only after the resignation of the office, he is enrolled in the active politics, then he was not even there until then. In this case, a question arises, what is the business of the defense minister? As for the origin of the question, then everything depends on what Seyran Ohanyan was told in Baghramyan 26 after his resignation. If there was a conflict, then hardly his free involvement in the politics would bring him any dividends now. If there was no conflict, then this step may even hurt him. And if it was dictated from the president’s office which in this case I consider it less likely, then the calculation is made rightly now,” – said the political analyst in a conversation with Aravot.am.

To our question that given the fact that it has already been announced that Seyran Ohanyan will collaborate with the former deputy head of the RA presidential administration, Viktor Dallakyan, so in your opinion, what kind of cooperation it will be and what chances will the former Defense Minister have in the elections, Mr. Martirosyan replied, “If everything is what it is said and there are no other secret circumstances then the chances are perhaps zero … and as to how being engaged in the politics will affect on his image and rating, then if no new series of photos emerge on the Internet with the color scheme tailored T-shirts and if the former minister finally begins saying meaningful speeches, maybe there would be some positive shifts in this regard.”

The political analyst noted that Seyran Ohanyan at least so far will not establish a true opposition, “Ohanyan has been an important link of the government whom even the responsibility of terrible flaws in April was forgiven. This means that he will be difficult to be perceived as a true opposition and if he is at some point theoretically perceived, then the authorities will quickly remind him of the threads which extend behind the former minister up to the government past. Whether Seyran Ohanyan will establish a new group of upset or a serious political team, I do not know. Even his statement says a little, little information is provided. It is impossible to know at this point what he has in mind and what he intentions are. When he begins to speak and actively show up in the media, we will begin gradually to understand. At the moment, everything is still in its initial stage.”

Arpine SIMONYAN