The President instructed to create a number of working groups

President Serzh Sargsyan instructed today to create a working group headed by the Minister of Justice Arpine Hovhannissian on the reforms of the institutional structure in the area of fight against corruption.

By another decree of the President, there was created a working group headed by the Vice Prime Minister of Armenia, Minister for International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielian, to ensure reforms in the area of public service structure.

The aforementioned working groups were instructed to prepare drafts of the amendments in the corresponding laws of the Republic of Armenia which after receiving the President’s approval, through the due procedure will be presented for deliberations to the Government of Armenia.