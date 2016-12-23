Temperature to increase in Armenia

On 23 and 27 December no precipitations are expected in Armenia.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that on 24 December light snowfall is expected in Shirak, Kotayk, Aragatsotn, Ararat, Armavir, Vayots Dzor regions. On 25-26 December snowfall, as well as snowstorm and low visibility are predicted in the majority of regions. The wind will blow from the northwest with 3-8 m /s speed.

On 25-26 December, particularly overnight, the air temperature will increase by 13-15 °C in Armenia. During the daytime the temperature is expected to rise by 6-8 °C.

Gagik Surenyan, Deputy Head of “Hydromet” Service Meteorological Center of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations, has informed that warm air masses are penetrating into Armenia from the Mediterranean.

“The moving cyclone will save us, as otherwise the anticyclone would continue dominating with air temperature dropping day by day especially in the Ararat Valley,” he has noted in his facebook post.

No precipitations are expected in Yerevan on 23 and 27 December. On 24 December light snow is predicted and on 25-26 December_ heavy snowfall.