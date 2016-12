World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2016 is set to kick off in Qatar on December 26, where Armenia’s three representatives Levon Aronian, Vladimir Hakobyan and Hrant Melkumyan will take part in.

World leading GMs, including the current World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen and Candidate Sergey Karjakin have submitted applications for participating in the tournament.

To note, the competition will bring together 120 chess players, 94 GMs among them.