NKR Defense Army takes punitive actions to suppress adversary’s activity

The Azerbaijani forces have violated the ceasefire regime for 65 times along the entire Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan, firing over 1,200 shots toward the Armenian positions on the night of December 22-23.

As the Defense Army of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) reports, more intensive ceasefire violations came to the eastern (Akna) and southeastern (Martuni) directions of the Line of Contact. Azerbaijani forces shelled the Armenian positions 14 times, including 9 times from 60mm mortars and 5 times from 82mm mortars.

The release says NKR Defense Army vanguard units have taken punitive measures to suppress the adversary’s activity and make them refrain from further provocative steps. On the mentioned sector as well as others areas of the Line of Contact Armenian units continued confidently implementing their combat duty imposing their will on the adversary’s forces.

Karabakh Defense Army reports the situation is relatively calm as of morning, December 23.