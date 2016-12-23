Changing the places of cause and effect

No sane person would want to live in a constant war conditions with the neighbors and be against peace, reconciliation and neighborly relations. No observant person can argue that the reason for numerous serious economic problems in Armenia is the war and the blockade. But I am not sure that the logic that “until peace is established, our problems will not be resolved” is correct. And maybe we will turn this structure upside down and say the opposite, “Unless our domestic problems are resolved, there will be no peace.” Such a conclusion seems strange only at first glance, in reality it is quite logical, you should be so united and strong inside the country that the enemy will be unable and will not dare to attack you. This, certainly, does not exclude the necessity to negotiate with the neighbors and the need to look for concessions. The question is how strong the negotiating positions are. But, I believe, it is our domestic problem.

I do not think that the reason for our government officials’ greed and insatiability is Artsakh’s issue. I do not think that we are unable to hold normal elections since 1995 just because that no stable peace is established in the region. It is not because of the Karabakh conflict that there is no respect for the State and the law in our country. And now, imagine that all the money which our bureaucrats and “correlated” thereof oligarchs have taken out of the country, with which they have built their palaces, all these money were invested in the army, science and education, so whether the rival would not be at least more discreet. If our diplomats and the deputies performing in the international platforms had presented a country where the government wings are separated, where the judiciary is independent, where there are no doubts about the elections, wouldn’t these diplomats and deputies feel a more powerful support behind them?

Hence, without diminishing the importance of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it is perhaps worth “digging deeper” to understand which elements are missing in us to have a complete state. Certainly, you will not answer this question in one or two sentences but it seems to me that the “curving furrow” generated at the moment when it seemed to us that “some” arbitraries, “some” immoral, and dark affairs are possible to be done for the sake of some noble idea, for the sake of the liberation of same Karabakh. In a broader sense, when we fell into the pure “pragmatism”, thinking that the “national liberation” rather than moral and spiritual values underlie the bases of the state.

When the decision-makers begin to understand this, therewith they will lay down the foundations of a complete state. And when we have a powerful state, we will be able to resolve the Karabakh issue.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN