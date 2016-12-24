Azerbaijani forces make over 30 ceasefire violations

Overnight December 23-24, the adversary violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan more than 30 times firing over 350 shots towards the Armenian frontier troops from weapons of different calibers.

As the Press Service of the NKR Defense Ministry reports in a released statement, more intensive ceasefire violations were registered from SVD and Istiglal sniper rifles (94 shots).

NKR Defense Army forces refrained from taking countermeasures and continued confidently fulfilling their military duty.