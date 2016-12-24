“The Cabinet session looks like a “dispatcher” of a huge enterprise.”  The economist about the assignments of the Prime Minister (Video)

“There are no significant changes, 100 days are not enough to give the final assessment,” – said ANC member and economist Vahagn Khachatryan today in a conversation with Aravot.am and Armlur.am during the discussion entitled “The hundred says of the RA Prime Minister” organized by the “Transparency International” Anti-corruption Center, referring to the outcome of the 100 days of Karen Karapetyan’s tenure. “Except for the wishes, we do not see changes, be it in the business-environment, human resource policy or cost efficiency.

There are wishes that are unable to become a reality because there are no finances and legislative amendments behind them,” added the economist. Vahagn Khachatryan noted that following the assignments of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet sessions, it leaves an impression that you are not sitting in the Cabinet session but at a “dispatcher” meeting of a huge enterprise.

Luiza SUKIASYAN