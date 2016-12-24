Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:55 | December 24 2016

When the protest march is not for marking as checked

When the protest march is not for marking as checked

Every year, various organizations are publishing figures on how many women have become victims of domestic violence, award ceremonies are held, rallies are organized with a limited number of people, but they do not always have great sonority and mainly ensure the PR campaign of these organizations which organized these events.  And what we witnessed recently in Barcelona was simply amazing.

You could not see the end of the participants protesting against the gender-based violence, their line has literally blocked the streets and when entering every next street, new protesters were joining.  One thing was clear, people had not come out to the streets just for marking as checked.

Photo by Gohar HAKOBYAN

“Aravot” Daily

22.12.2016

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Categories: "Aravot" daily, World
Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook