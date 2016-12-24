Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:35 | December 24 2016

Highways mainly passable in the territory of Armenia

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the RA reports that as of 12:00, 24 December, several highways in the Republic of Armenia are difficult to pass.

Particularly Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvajar highway are difficult to pass.

Clear ice is observed on some highways of Aparan City, serpentine roads in Dilijan, Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvajar, Stepanavan-Alaverdi-Odzun, Vanadzor-Dilijan, Goris-Sisian-“Zanger”, Saravan–“Zanger” highways, as well as on some parts of the roads in Shirak Region.

According to the information received from the Emergency Management Department of Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs Stepantsminda-Lars Highway is open for all types of vehicles with antiskid chains.

