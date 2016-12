Three Armenian soldiers are reportedly killed as an Azerbaijani subversive group infiltrated through the RA state border section, located south east to Chinari village of Tavush region. RA Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Panorama.am that the attack came in early hours of morning, December 29.

“One officer and two contract soldiers are killed,’’ Hovhannisyan informed, adding the names of those killed will be released soon.

Artyom Mkrtchyan