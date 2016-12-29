Lars road open for all types of vehicles

Read count: * Share Print

Stepantsminda-Lars highway, connecting crossing the Russian – Georgian border through the Lars checkpoint, is open for all types of vehicles as of 10:00 am December 29, including trucks, Armenian Ministry of Transport and Communication reported, referring to the report by Roads Department at Georgia’s Ministry of Infrastructure.

The ministry calls upon the drivers to use winter tires and antiskid chains.

