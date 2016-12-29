Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:56 | December 29 2016

Ceremony of awarding a group of Defense Army servicemen and freedom fighters for bravery and courage

On 29 December a solemn ceremony of awarding a group of Defense Army servicemen and freedom fighters for bravery and courage shown during the defense of the NKR state border in the course of the large-scale military operations unleashed by the enemy from April 2 to 5 of the current year, as well as individuals having registered outstanding achievements in various spheres of the republic’s life took place at the Artsakh Republic President’s Residence. Artsakh sportsmen who registered high results in 2016 were handed in financial rewards.

During the event the attendees stood in memory of the servicemen perished today during the defense of the Motherland’s borders in the Tavoush region.
Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, prime-minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials partook at the ceremony.

 

