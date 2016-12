The Parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on 2 April of the coming year. RA President Serzh Sargsyan has signed a decree on the above mentioned date.

“Upon the basis of Part 2 of Article 103 of the RA Electoral Code, I decide:

1. To hold the regular elections of the RA National Assembly on 2 April 2017.

2. The present decree takes effect on the day following its official publication,” the decree reads according to the official website of the RA President.