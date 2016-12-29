Defence Army forces did not take any countermeasures today, NKR Defence Ministry reports

NKR Defence Ministry has issued the following statement:

“The reports by the Azerbaijani media disseminated today which claim that as a result of the alleged shelling carried out by the Armenian armed forced in the direction of Akna (Aghdam) one of the houses of Ahmedaghal village of the same region was burnt is nothing more than a simple propaganda trick to mislead their own, as well as the international society.

NKR Defence Ministry informs that in spite of the regular provocative activities initiated by the Azerbaijani forces in the frontline, the Armenian Vanguard Units refrained from taking countermeasures yesterday as well as today.

The NKR armed forces continue to adhere to the ceasefire and confidently conduct their military duty.

Currently the situation in the frontline is calm.”