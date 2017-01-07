Azerbaijani forces make over 50 ceasefire violations overnight

Read count: * Share Print

Overnight January 4-5, the adversary violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan more than 50 times firing over 450 shots towards the Armenian frontier troops from weapons of different calibers. The Press Service of the NKR Defense Ministry reports in a released statement.

According to the source NKR Defense Army forces took countermeasures to suppress the Azerbaijani provocation only in case of strict necessity and continued confidently fulfilling their military duty.

