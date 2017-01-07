Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:40 | January 7 2017

Urasar-Katnaghbyur highway closed

Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that as of 08:30 (GTM +4) January 7, the highways across the republic are mainly passable.

Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass. Urasar-Katnaghbyur highway is closed.

Alagyaz-Tsaghkahovit highway is partially covered with clear ice and fog is observed in Yeghvard Town in Kotayk Province.

According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Management Department of Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles with antiskid chains.

