Urasar-Katnaghbyur highway closed

Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass. Urasar-Katnaghbyur highway is closed.

Alagyaz-Tsaghkahovit highway is partially covered with clear ice and fog is observed in Yeghvard Town in Kotayk Province.

According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Management Department of Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles with antiskid chains.