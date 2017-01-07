Two cars burnt out after fire breaks in garage in Gegharkunik village

Today at 06:25 the Rescue Service of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations received an alert noting that a house is on fire in Gegharkunik village located in Gegharkunik Region. Three fire brigades left for the scene.
As the Press Service of MES reports “Opel Vectra” and “VAZ-2106” model cars were found burning out in a garage near one of the houses on Zoravar Andranik Street.
The fire was extinguished at 07:42.
The source reports that additional information will be provided over the incident.