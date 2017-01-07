Remembrance Day of the Dead in Armenia

The official website of Ararat Patriarchal Diocese reports that the Armenian Apostolic Church concludes the holiday of Holy Nativity on January 13 with the Feast of Naming of Our Lord Jesus Christ. The day marks the events when 8-day-old Jesus was taken to the Temple and was formally given his name as it had been ordered by Archangel Gabriel. Then the circumcision of Jesus was held.

During the eight days following the Holy Nativity priests pay visits to people’s houses, bring them the life-giving tiding and perform Blessing of the Home Service.