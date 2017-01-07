FIFA introduces “The Best” award

FIFA has introduced “The Best” football award after splitting with France Football magazine, which meant they had to end their association with the Balloon d’Or award, Sky Sports reports.
The association between FIFA and France Football started in 2010 when the ‘World Player of the Year’ award was paired with France Football’s Golden Ball. That award is still being run by France Football and was won by Ronaldo for the fourth time in 2016.
FIFA’s award has been named “The Best” and will be granted to the best footballer of the year according to the organization.