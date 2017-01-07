Former Mexican president throws Twitter shade at Trump

Mexico’s former president has a couple of choice words and a whole lot of shade for President-elect Donald Trump. Reports Boston Globe.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Vicente Fox, who led the country from 2000 to 2006, emphasized that neither himself, nor his country, would pay for Trump’s proposed border wall.

“TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that (expletive) wall,” tweeted Fox. “Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it.”

Earlier on Friday, Trump used the 140-character platform to say that “any money spent on building the Great Wall” would be paid back by Mexico at a later date. On Thursday, media reports claimed that Trump was planning on asking Congress for the money. His tweet appears to confirm it.

The wall with Mexico (and having Mexico pay for it) was one of Trump’s signature campaign promises. Estimates put the cost of the wall at about $10 billion.

Mexico’s Fox wasn’t done with the soon-to-be 45th president of the United States though. Shortly after tweeting about the wall, Fox took a jab at the particularly thin-skinned Trump — this time using the newly released intelligence report that states Russian President Vladimir Putin “aspired to help elect Donald Trump.”

“Sr Trump, the intelligence report is devastating.Losing election by more than 3 million and in addition to this.Are you a legitimate president?”

Trump previously denied Russian interference in the election, instead choosing to blame the Democratic National Committee. On Friday, following an intelligence briefing, Trump conceded that Russia might played a roll in the DNC hacks, but maintained that it had no impact on the election.

The 25-page report that was put together by top American intelligence agencies said: “Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.”

The report also detailed Putin’s personal grudge against Hillary Clinton and how he sees Trump’s business background as beneficial.

Fox, it should be noted, was incorrect in saying that Trump lost the popular vote by more than 3 million votes. Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes, but he won the Electoral College with 306 votes and secured his spot in the White House. He was formally certified as the winner on Friday.

This, of course, isn’t the first time that Fox has digitally sparred with Trump.

The two men traded barbs in August 2016, just hours before Trump visited Mexico.

Funnily enough, Fox isn’t the first former Mexican president to tweet at Trump this week.

On Thursday, Felipe Calderón tweeted at Trump, accusing him of destroying jobs in Mexico, and telling the president-elect that by doing that, he’s encouraging immigration to the US.

“Think a little!” he said.