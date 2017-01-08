Syria conflict: Bomb kills dozens in Azaz on Turkish border

At least 43 people have been killed in a car bomb blast in the rebel-held Syrian town of Azaz, near the Turkish border, reports say. Reports BBC.

The explosion occurred outside a courthouse in the town, some just 7km (four miles) from the Turkish frontier.

Azaz has recently been targeted by so-called Islamic State (IS).

The latest blast comes amid a nationwide ceasefire – brokered by Russia and Turkey. It has been mainly observed, despite some violations.

No group has yet said it carried out the bombing, which according to some reports may have killed as many as 60 people and injured many more.

The activist group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said six rebels were among the dead, with the rest believed to be civilians.