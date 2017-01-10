It’s Clear Who’s Attacking When an Azerbaijani Saboteur is Eliminated in Armenian Posts – Nalbandian Comments on OSCE MG Statement

Armenia is hopeful the OSCE co-chairs will be consistent in immediately strictly responding to each manifestation of the use of force or the threat of use of force in the conflict zone, especially when the ceasefire violations result in casualties.

It cannot be allowed for the delayed response to be perceived by the violator as if its actions can be tolerated, foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian told ARMENPRESS.

– How would you comment on the announcement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs regarding the attempted Azerbaijani sabotage attack on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border?

– What the co-chairs are speaking about has been always consistently voiced by us. We agree with them, that ceasefire violations are unacceptable. We agree, that the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements must unconditionally be realized, including, as mentioned by the co-chairs, to introduce a mechanism for ceasefire violation investigations in the shortest possible time. The co-chairing countries have numerously stated as to which side refuses the introduction of the mechanism, therefore, it is that side which bears the entire responsibility of incidents and ceasefire violations. Such a mechanism will enable to, as the co-chairs say, to get rid of mutual accusations. Although when an Azerbaijani saboteur is being eliminated in the Armenian posts – it is clear for everyone without a mechanism as to who has attacked.

We hope the co-chairs will be consistent in immediately strictly responding to each manifestation of use of force or the threat of use of force in the conflict zone, especially when ceasefire violations result in casualties. It cannot be allowed for the delayed response to be perceived by the violator as if its actions can be tolerated. As numerously stated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the unconditional adherence to the 1994-1995 trilateral ceasefire agreements is mandatory, incidents resulting from their violations are unacceptable and are seriously harming the settlement process. In conditions when Azerbaijan is preventing the introduction of the investigation mechanism and expansion of the capacity of the team of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the co-chairs remain the single format which can and must continue its preventive activity in accordance to its mandate.