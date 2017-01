The RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies reports that as of 12:30, January 10, snowfall is recorded across the highways of Ashtarak, Talin, Maralik, Artik, Akhuryan and Ararat.

Clear ice is observed on certain areas of Vardenyats Pass. Clearing works with chemical salt and spreading sand are underway on the abovementioned roads.

All interstate and republican highways of Armenia are open, the source informs.