As a result of e-commerce in London and New York stock exchanges, the oil prices are rising, Gazeta.ru reports.

According to the source, the price for February Futures WTI oil rose by 0,17% which is $52,05 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

The price for February Futures Brent oil rose by 0,24% reaching $55,07 per barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

To note, one barrel equals 158,988 liters.