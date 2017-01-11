Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 05:43 | January 11 2017

Certain highways remain barely passable in Armenia

Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reports that as of 19.00, January 10, some highways in the territory of Armenia are barely passable.

According to the source, Urasar-Katnaghbyur road of Lori region is open in one direction.
Clear ice is observed on certain areas of Tigranashen pass, Vardenyats pass, Sotk-Karvachar, Vanadzor-Dilijan, Stepanavan-Alaverdi, roads.
There is snow in Shirak region except Ashotsk area.
Fog is observed on Yeghegnadzor-Areni, roadway, Ashtarak town of Aragatsotn region, Yeghvard and Abovyan towns of Kotayk region as well as in Armavir and Ararat regions.
According to the information received from the Emergency Management Department of Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles with antiskid chains.

