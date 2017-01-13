Report: 165 Armenian Servicemen Died in 2016

YEREVAN (A.W.) – A total of 165 Armenian servicemen—147 full-time soldiers and 18 volunteers—were killed in 2016, according to a new report released by Armenia-based Razm.info.

April of 2016 marked the first time the Armenian Armed Forces and Nagorno-Karabagh Republic (Artsakh/NKR) Armed Forces suffered the loss of volunteers since the ceasefire was signed in 1994. The April Four Day War left 18 volunteers dead (17 combatant and 1 noncombatant). Eight of the volunteers were killed on the road to Martakert when a car transporting them from Sisian was hit by an Azerbaijani drone. Two others that initially survived this attack succumbed to their injuries some days later.

The total number of deaths that took place during combat in 2016 was 108 (91 servicemen, 17 volunteers) while the number of noncombatant deaths was 57.

Ninety-one of the casualties died during the Four-Day War in April 91 (74 servicemen, 17 volunteers).

Razm.info, which specializes in military news and analysis from Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh/NKR), Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, and the Middle East, published the following table presenting the number of Armenian casualties month-by-month.