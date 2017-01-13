Government Center for Strategic Initiatives opens officially, attended by PM

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended today the inauguration of the Center for Strategic Initiatives of the Government of Armenia (GCSI).

Welcoming the guests and highlighting the opening of the Center for Strategic Initiatives, the Prime Minister noted that the idea of setting up the Center was one of the key tasks specified in the Government’s Action Plan. It is supposed to outline a long-term strategy for the development of Armenia’s economy.

The Premier said the Center will pin its activities on the principle of public-private sector partnership and will serve as a platform for private sector’s participation in the debate on reform strategy. The Head of Government emphasized that the GCSI will outline economic development programs and shape the gradient how to develop the country.

“By proceeding along the lines of public-private sector partnership, we hope to really understand what we need to do in order to have economic growth, attract investors, ensure long-term development and make an effective use of our resources. The number of private sector representatives involved in the Board of Trustees exceeds the number of public sector representatives. We expect and would be very happy if the best experts of the Diaspora and foreign countries might wish to join this platform and participate in the Center’s activities,” Karen Karapetyan pointed out, adding that that the Center shall boast a highly professional team. “The Center is going to be headed by my adviser Alexander Khachaturyan, and I pin great hopes on his team. We are open to constructive cooperation,” the Premier said and wished them good luck, every success, and ambitious projects.

GCSI Executive Director, Adviser to the Prime Minister of Armenia Alexander Khachaturyan said they have been set a sizeable task and will do the maximum for proper implementation of the functions assigned to them.

“Many challenges require combined creativity and responsibility, while some of them do not call for long-term solutions and hard day’s work. We simply need to be coordinated and well-organized and go forward. There will be problems calling for more substantiated approaches and preparations. I am confident that together, the Center’s team and our partners will be able to achieve a positive result,” Mr. Khachaturian said.

According to him, the GCSI will be financed from the State budget, funds provided by international organizations and donors, as well as private donations. By the way, the first contribution was said to have been made by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

The aim of the Government Center for Strategic Initiatives is to promote key reforms, contribute to the growth of exports, as well as attract long-term foreign investments. Sustained focus will be kept on public administration, information and high technologies, tourism, agriculture and processing industries, education, tax and customs sectors, as well as on other areas, if necessary.

The Center will be supervised and managed by the Board of Trustees, which will consist of both public and private sector representatives.