Mirzoyan String Quartet releases an album for charity

String Quartet after Edward Mirzoyan is planning to present its new album entitled “Shushanik” on Friday. The CD comprising one track, the famous “Shushanik” music by Eduard Mirzoyan that was developed by Vache Sharafyan. Cellist Sona Azaryan of the string quartet told Panorama.am works have been underway to record an album featuring the works of Armenian composers. Until then, the CD comprising one track “Shushanik” will be for charity purposes.

““Shushanik” was supposed to be one of the hits of the album, however, we decided to release it separately in limited copies. On January 13 a charity supper is scheduled at Dolmama [restaurant] where along with our friends Zhirayr Avanyan and Tereza Mkhitaryan we are going to raise funds for buying a house for the homeless family in Gyumri. We wished to have our modest contribution to the initiative and provided 40 copies for a sale for charitable purposes,” Azaryan said, adding Eduard Mirzoyan would have been happy for his works used for charitable purposes.

Azaryan next informed that the release of the album comprising the Armenian composers’ works is expected during the year and has been delayed mostly due to the concerts and international festivals the quartet participated in.