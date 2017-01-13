Slovak photographer named the winner of nationwide competition for photos depicting Artsakh and Armenia

Slovak photographer and filmmaker Libor Spimr won the first place in a nationwide competition, comprising members of the Association of Slovak photographers. The jury was impressed by the photographs of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh taken by the author during his recent trip to our country.

Libor Spimr has shared his thoughts about the victory with “Orer” journal, giving credit for the award to the Armenian people and all those who assisted him taking the photos especially in Artsakh.

The photograph has also revealed his desire to pass his gold medal to Artsakh.

The source reminds that Libor Spimr is the author of two documentaries about Artsakh and Armenia.