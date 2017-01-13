Government Discusses Vayots-Dzor Marz Development Investment Projects

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired a regular consultation in the Office of Government to discuss investment projects received from Vayots-Dzor Marz of Armenia.

The business programs related to organic agricultural product processing, development of the dairy industry, expansion of greenhouses, organization of tourist opportunities, etc. Details were provided of economic assessment and financial evaluations of the projects.

“Any idea that can create value added is good indeed, but they should be well-substantiated in order to discuss and implement them. Every successful businessman with a good sense of initiative should feel in fact that we are on his side,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Highlighting the need to submit accurate business plans with the expected results and risk assessments, Karen Karapetyan told those responsible to jointly explore the possibilities of support for the projects approved