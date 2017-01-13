PM Meets with Diplomatic Corps Representatives

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan called at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet with foreign ambassadors accredited in Armenia, as well as the heads and representatives of international institutions and organizations. During the meeting, reference was made to the Government’s activities, the reform agenda, the ongoing economic development projects, as well as to the steps and measures for the fight against corruption.

Noting the importance of holding regular meetings with the diplomatic corps in this format in order to increase the effectiveness of cooperation, the Prime Minister stressed that his government is open to advice, criticism and suggestions.

“It is very important that you bring our vision of Armenia’s development to the attention of the countries and institutions you represent. Our expectations of cooperation are extremely high, ranging from investors, professional culture, tourism, since we cannot develop our country without sending respective signals to the public at large and the world that we are open and waiting for them. In this regard, we look forward to your assistance,” Karen Karapetyan said.

Touching upon the upcoming parliamentary elections, the Premier stated in part, “We expect a fundamentally new quality from these elections. We are ready to do everything so that the elections were transparent.” Noting that the new Cabinet has summarized the results of its 100-day-long activities, the Prime Minister stressed that all the way through this period his team had been making every effort to identify the existing problems. Karen Karapetyan went on to advise that per-sector performance reports will be delivered in the near future.

“I do believe that the Cabinet members feel the pulse of their industries, and they know what to do. There are too many problems; the main challenge in the economic block is the creation of the most equal, open and fair business environment. In this regard, we have declared that a lot of improvements need to be made and that we ourselves have to change in the first place,” the Head of Government said.

Karen Karapetyan emphasized that the Government is going to simplify the process of tax and customs administration through complete transition to an electronic system that will reduce corruption risks.

Addressing the fight against corruption, the Prime Minister said the matter is kept in spotlight, and consistent steps will be taken to reduce thee scope of corruption by changing the overall environment. According to Karen Karapetyan, the reports to be made public soon will also specify the government’s steps taken in this direction.

“We will state which of them target the business environment, which ones are aimed at changing the environment in order to create as many obstacles as possible for corruption. We cannot make progress unless we curb the shadow and corruption; unless we bring the black economy into the white field and unless we create a fair and transparent environment for entrepreneurship,” the head of the Armenian government emphasized.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister answered the questions of interest to the audience.