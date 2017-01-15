Covent Garden brings famous Armenian opera singers together Armenian tenor Liparit Avetisyan, sopranos Anush Hovhannisyan, Hrachuhi Bassents and Liana Harutyunyan will perform at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London. Orer.ru news website reports, that former students of the Yerevan State Conservatory, living and performing today on the world’s most prestigious stages, will come together from January 21 to March 2 to perform at Covent Garden.

Tenor Liparit Avetisyan will act “Aria of Alfred” from opera “La Traviata” by Giuseppe Verdi, following the prize received by Dame Kiri Te Kanawa foundation. Soprano Anush Hovhannisyan will sing the soprano solo of Woold Works modern ballet to be choreographed by award winning and internationally renowned British Wayne McGregor.

The concerts are scheduled on January 21, February 2, 4, and 8. Soprano Hrachuhi Bassents, Prima of the German Nurnberg Opera Theatre will act the aria of Adriana from the Adriana Lecouvreur Opera by Francesco Cilea along with opera star Angela Gheorghiu of Romania. The performances are on February 21 and March 2. Soprano Liana Harutyuyan is back with the aria of Leonora of the Troubadour Opera by Giuseppe Verdi. Liana Harutyunyan’s performances are scheduled on January 26, 28, 31, February 3, 6, 9.