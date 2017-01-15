Levon Aronian to face Pentala Harikrishna for round 1 at Tata Steel

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will play against Pentala Harikrishna of India for the first round of the 79th Tata Steel Chess Tournament held January 13–29, 2017 in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.The other pairings for the first round are So-Calrsen, Adhiban-Van Wely, Eljanov-Rapport, Karjakin-Giri, So- Carlsen, Wojtaszek-Nepomniachtchi, and Andreikin-Wei Y.The tournament will kick off on January 14, at 16:30 Yerevan time.To note, the tournament has added a novelty this year. In case of a tie after 13 rounds, there will be a playoff to decide upon the winner.