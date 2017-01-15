Processing companies develop timetables to pay farmers’ debt

Armenian Minister of Agriculture Ignati Arakelyan says the only concern the villagers may have is the production of the quality agricultural goods, to make sure villagers do not face difficulties in selling their product, which otherwise provokes a downturn in the agriculture sector.

The minister’s comments came on Saturday at a consultation held with representatives of a number of Armenian processing companies. Speaking of the unfulfilled financial obligations for the past year, the minister has urged the processing companies to pay the debts to the farmers within strict deadlines.

The release of the ministry says processing companies owe some 1505.6 million drams to farmers across the country for 2016, while the figure for 2015 accounts for 105.6 million drams. Representatives of the processing companies have pointed out the developed timetables to pay the accumulated debt to the farmers.