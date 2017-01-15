Lithuania to build fence on border with Russia’s Kaliningrad

Lithuania’s 2017 budget includes an article about the construction of a fence on the border with Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad, with 3.6 million euros ($3.8 million) set to be allocated for this purpose, the Lithuanian internal minister said on Saturday, as reported by Sputnik agency.

“The sum will be enough for the construction of the fence. A modernized system for border surveillance will be installed near the fence, resources for which will be mobilized next year,” Eimutis Misiunas was quoted as saying by Lietuvos Zinios news portal.He added that the fence, expected to be 135-kilometer (84-mile) long, would help to prevent smuggling.The agency reminds that border between Lithuania and Russia’s Kaliningrad runs for 255 kilometers and is marked only by special signs and a 13-meter control line.