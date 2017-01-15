Vardenyats pass, Sotk-Karvachar road difficult to pass

Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reports that as of 18.00, January 14,some highways in the territory of Armenia are barely passable. According to the source, Sotk-Karvachar road and Vardenyats pass remain barely passable due to the clear ice. The release details that clear ice is observed on Aparan and Aragats areas of Aragatsotn region, on Vanadzor-Dilijan area of M8 Highway, Stepanavan-Alaverdi area of H33 and H35 Highways. Fog is observed stretching up to the 19-th km of Yerevan-Sevan (M4) Highway, Talin and Ashtarak towns of Aragatsotn region.According to the information received from the Emergency Management Department of Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles with antiskid chains.