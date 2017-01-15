760 chess players to participate in Andranik Margaryan Memorial 2017 tournament

2017 chess tournament has brought together 760 chess players to compete in the annual tournament dedicated to the late Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan’s memory, who also was the founder of Chess Academy of Armenia.

As the Chess Federation reports in a released statement, the tournament participants include girls and boys aged 8-18. The winners will receive medals and gifts on January 16, the final day of the tournament. They will also earn the right to take part in gatherings of the Chess Academy of Armenia.