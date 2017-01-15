Armenian servicemen to take computer programming classes at TUMO Centers

Tumo Center for Creative Technologies initiates classes for Armenian servicemen after the respective memorandum was signed on Saturday between the Simonian Education Foundation and Armenia’s Defense Ministry.

According to the release issued by the ministry, the center has developed a new program to deliver classes tailored to the servicemen to teach them the 21st century skills. The specially designed curriculum concentrates on 14 main areas of the center’s out-of-school education. The curriculum focuses on computer programming, robotics, web, music, and graphic design.

“It is important for the servicemen to use the army years not only for strengthening their physical fitness, military skills, and professional capabilities but also for expanding their general knowledge,” Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan noted after the meeting with Executive Director at Tumo Center Marie Lou Papazian and Advisory Board member Pegor Papazian. It is expected that the classes will be organized in the Tumo centers located in the nearby military units, according to a fixed schedule for a duration of 18 months. The classes will be divided into beginners’, intermediate and advanced groups.To note, Tumo is a new kind of after-school learning environment where thousands of students aged 12-18 are in charge of their own learning. Tumo is a non-profit venture and participation in the Tumo program is free of charge and open to all local teenagers. Tumo has four centers located in Yerevan, Gyumri, Dilijan, and Stepanakert having in total 10,000 enrolled students.