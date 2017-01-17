Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 06:34 | January 17 2017

Coming across with “Turkish” dolma when flying to Poland

Flying on the plane from Yerevan to Warsaw, among other magazines, I found this one too, the January issue of Kaleidoscope magazine.  In the magazine, page 80, there is information about dolma which was introduced as an old Turkish, Azerbaijani and Greek national meal.  It was also said that now, dolma is tasted in Iran and Russia but there was no word about Armenia.  And this is in the case when Armenia organizes the festival of Dolma every year and CNN also referred to the first festival of Dolma.  To add also that Azerbaijan has always had the aspirations to consider dolma as its own meal, and since last year Baku was preparing the papers to include the tradition of cooking dolma in the UNESCO intangible world heritage list, while Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism, Abulfas Garayev, claims that “dolma belong to the entire Turkic world.”

Society
