‘Gagik Tsarukyan seems not to return:’ Vigen Hakobyan

“The Republican Party began its campaign when the Prime Minister was changed, Prime Minister is the strong side of the Republican Party and he will be used in the election processes. Most apparently, RPA will go to the elections alone, they have already mentioned it,” political scientist Armen Badalyan said at the “Hayatsk” club.

He is convinced that without the patronage of the President, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) has no rating to enter the National Assembly, and the formation of the alliances solve the issue of headcounts, “What to do to add these rating lists, bring people, collect them and add resources. Alliances are more on the form rather than content.”

Analyst Vigen Hakobyan sees some uncertainty in the political field conditioned by a big question, “Gagik Tsarukyan returns to great politics or not. There are many political forces who are still hesitating and do not know what to do: one option, if Tsarukyan is nominated or if he does not participate in the elections. This issue will be resolved in the next few days. My impression is that Gagik Tsarukyan seems not to return.”

Mr. Hakobyan is convinced that the government is anxious about the political forces in the future parliament, “The authorities will try to get a variegated picture in the Parliament rather than to have one powerful opposition force but several political forces which will be more easily manageable. As the example of elections in Vanadzor showed, the authorities are able to do their job even in the parties which have signed an agreement.”