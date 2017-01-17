Azerbaijani forces fire over 680 shots towards Armenian positions

Read count: * Share Print

Overnight January 16-17, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan more than 60 times firing over 680 shots towards the Armenian frontier troops from weapons of different calibers.

As the Press Service of the NKR Defense Ministry reports the Defense Army forces maintain full control over the situation on the frontline and continue confidently fulfilling their military duty.

