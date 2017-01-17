NKR serviceman sustains gunshot wound due to negligent use of firearms

Read count: * Share Print

On 16 January, at 23:55 NKR serviceman Gurgen Sargsyan (born in 1997) sustained a gunshot wound in one of the military units of the NKR Defense Army deployed in the eastern direction as a result of negligent use of firearms.

As the Press Service of NKR Defense Ministry reports preliminary investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances of the incident.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.