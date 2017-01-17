Roadside bomb blast kills police officers in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

An explosion that targeted an armoured police vehicle in Sur neighbourhood of Diyarbakir province, Turkey killed three police officers while injuring three others, Hurriyet Daily reports referring to the Diyarbakır Governor’s Office.

The blast occurred in the evening hours when PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) militants remotely detonated a hand-made explosive during the passage of the police vehicle near the Dicle University’s campus area. The governor’s office stated that the two of the wounded police officers were in a critical condition.

In addition, some vehicles, including a public bus, passing near the scene were also damaged in the blast.

For several months anti-terror operation is underway in Turkey’s Sur district against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party.