ICT Development Package Submitted to Prime Minister

Chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, another discussion on the prospects of ICT sector development was held today in the Office of Government.

The Prime Minister was presented a package of specific projects to be implemented until 2025 aimed at training highly qualified professionals in the IT sphere in compliance with the market demand, building capacity in higher educational institutions, including refurbishment, as well as promoting the companies involved in the IT sector. The package was developed by a task force consisting of representatives of IT companies and the public agencies concerned.

The package seeks to reform the system of vocational education and launch specific projects for developing specialized human resource through public-private sector partnership. The proposed measures will help create 40 thousand engineering jobs until 2025, involving in this process not only the Diaspora Armenians, but also highly skilled professionals from abroad.

Hailing the package, Karen Karapetyan stressed the importance of continued active cooperation between public agencies, IT companies and educational centers. He noted that the Government is prepared to implement all the necessary steps to train highly qualified specialists and stimulate this sector. The Premier called on ICT representatives to submit proposals aimed at improving the business environment.

The Head of Government said to be ready to discuss any business promotion-related issue, and suggested submitting recommendations as to what legislative or regulatory changes should be made in order to advance the implementation of ICT projects.