The head of Police reported to president on process of implementation of Police traffic system reforms

Today, The Head of the RA Police Vladimir Gasparian reported to the President of the Republic on the process of implementation of the reforms in the Traffic Police system. He presented the accomplished works related to the tasks issued by the President at the November 2, 2016 meeting, and the forthcoming activities.

The Head of Police noted that the concept of the Traffic Police reforms and the draft timetable of events stemming from the concept were prepared and on November 30 presented to the Government of Armenia.

Over two dozen events aimed at the implementation of the reforms will be carried out in four principle areas: 1) processing of administrative violations, decision making, and collection of administrative fines; 2) works of the operative administration center, registration of traffic accidents, patrol service; 3) organization of the road traffic; 4) state registration of vehicles, recording, and the issuance of driver’s licences.

In the framework of the concept, Vladimir Gasparian presented to Serzh Sargsyan the events which will, in particular, enhance the safety level for road traffic, ensure a higher lever of efficiency in the organization of traffic flows, and decrease the number of accidents and violations.

The Head of Police reported that the draft concept of the reforms has also been sent to the relevant ministries and agencies. Proposals will be summarized, and on January 20 the amended draft of the concept will be presented by the RA Policy through the due procedure to the staff of the Government.

According to Vladimir Gasparian, in addition to the measures envisaged by the concept, some events for the reformation of the Traffic Police are already underway. In particular, as a pilot project introduced was the “Use of a Movable Camera” for the patroling police service program.

The Head of Police reported also on the results of the negotiations with the Security Dream Ltd, which were tasked by the President, and said that the Police has prepared the draft decision to be approved by the government of Armenia on the termination of the purchase agreement and transfering the property for the contractual administration by the Republic of Armenia. The draft, which is based on the proposals of the interested agencies, has been presented for approval to the Government.

Underscoring that the reformation of the Police and Traffic Police system in particular has always been among the priorities, the President of Armenia invited the attention of the Head of Police to the pivotal events present at the initial draft of the concept. According to President Sargsyan, their implementation will critically improve the works of the Road Police. Among them, the President noted the improved quality of interaction with the citizens, issuance of driver’s licences and registration plates, state registration of vehicles and underlined that the list goes on.

“Certainly, the implementation of these measures should be first of all aimed at, and it appears in the document, the enhanced safety level for road traffic. However, it’s not enough. I believe, this document, the concept needs to be summarized and improved. A more prominent place should be given to the innovations, the introduction or implementation of which will allow the Traffic Police, at least in a short and mid-term perspective, duly and decently carry out their duties. We have many problems. It is extremely important for the process to be permanent; we need to ensure its continuous nature. Towards that end, it is necessary to improve the document in the shortest possible time, to draft a plan of the events stemming from the document with the precise timetable, and to implement them in the provided timeframe,” tasked the President of Armenia.